Hawaiian Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Hawaiian Snow and Girl Scout Cookies that first entered the scene in 2014. From its Hawaiian Snow parent, Hawaiian Cookies inherits a tropical citrus aroma in a flavorful introduction to its potent euphoric effects. Happy, uplifting effects are following by a slight jolt of cerebral energy that lifts depression and stress while dulling pain, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its rounded bud structure and dark coloration further testify to this strain’s elite parent genetics.
