  Hawaiian Cookies
Hawaiian Cookies

aka Hawaiian GSC, Hawaiian Girl Scout Cookies

Hawaiian Cookies

Hawaiian Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Hawaiian Snow and Girl Scout Cookies that first entered the scene in 2014. From its Hawaiian Snow parent, Hawaiian Cookies inherits a tropical citrus aroma in a flavorful introduction to its potent euphoric effects. Happy, uplifting effects are following by a slight jolt of cerebral energy that lifts depression and stress while dulling pain, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its rounded bud structure and dark coloration further testify to this strain’s elite parent genetics.

Effects

22 people reported 151 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Great strain to smoke with company if you're looking to have a fun and productive day. This strain had me deep in thought when alone and made my body numb alleviating my back pain and sore muscles. Great for relaxing during the day or to get an assignment done. 5/5 stars any day.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
This may be my new favorite daytime strain. It leaves me clear headed but really knocks down pain and anxiety. Smoke is tasty and very smooth. No drawbacks at all. It started with the relaxation and then about 10 to 15 minutes later pain relief. Not much head buzz at all. Would be great for soc...
CreativeHappyRelaxed
The buds look delicate with a coating of fine crystal, which seems to lighten its green and red textures. The vapour was sweet and smooth, fruity with a cool hint of mint, like a fruit punch lifesaver. I just had to exhale through my nose. It was immediately uplifting. Minutes later I began wantin...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
So purple it's almost black💜❣🍇 Sweet, tabacco'y, berry & woody🍭☁🔥Smoked in bubbler. Hit me with a ton-a-bricks!😍😃🤗 19.15% THC Grown by Resin Ranchers. Bought at Treehouse Collective on Sandy Blvd. in Portland Oregon. 💜✌😁
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Really nice body high on top of the great head high. 10/10 would smoke again.
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian Snow
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Cookies

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Hawaiian Cookies

