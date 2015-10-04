Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This Indica has a Mossy appearance with what looks like long vines growing from the buds. It is covered in Crystal ice nectar. The aroma is pleasantly pungent with a wild, humid, earthy smell. The high comes on fast and is Euphoric. It is felt strongly in the chest and head with slight Sensations in...
Really nice, relaxing high. Makes you feel like you're floating about 3 ft above the ground or like I was in a hammock overlooking the beach in Hawaii. Would be good to use while golfing, on a picnic, barbecuing, boating or just to chill.
From someone who smokes a lot everyday, this one didn't fail to deliver my medical needs. Uplifted, heady, productive high overall with a good flavor. Hits you fast and is strong and long lasting. A new fav, only downside is cotton mouth, but that's nothing chai tea can't fix. Something that is a po...