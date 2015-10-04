ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for akabender23
Member since 2019
Strong Indica you will be shlumping hard and makes you hella hungry with a very pleasant taste.
Avatar for hhizzy
Member since 2019
My favorite!! Makes me feel all relaxed and tingly. Hard to find anywhere near me though. I hope it becomes more popular.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Ringoluck
Member since 2019
This Indica has a Mossy appearance with what looks like long vines growing from the buds. It is covered in Crystal ice nectar. The aroma is pleasantly pungent with a wild, humid, earthy smell. The high comes on fast and is Euphoric. It is felt strongly in the chest and head with slight Sensations in...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for imreaching4starz
Member since 2016
Smells great!! Does wonders for pain and does not give a paranoid feeling!!
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for tastytina
Member since 2016
Probably my favorite strain so far. With my tolerance being so high, it seems like this hit me harder and a lot faster.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for GoCougs2012
Member since 2015
Really nice, relaxing high. Makes you feel like you're floating about 3 ft above the ground or like I was in a hammock overlooking the beach in Hawaii. Would be good to use while golfing, on a picnic, barbecuing, boating or just to chill.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for steve49st
Member since 2014
Awesome
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for tylerxnovacek
Member since 2014
From someone who smokes a lot everyday, this one didn't fail to deliver my medical needs. Uplifted, heady, productive high overall with a good flavor. Hits you fast and is strong and long lasting. A new fav, only downside is cotton mouth, but that's nothing chai tea can't fix. Something that is a po...
CreativeFocusedTinglyUplifted