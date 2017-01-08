Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Really nice energy high from this strain. Definitely more sociable when smoking this. Being a card carrying misanthropist that says a lot. For me this also leant a creative edge that I would expect from a sativa but it’s much more with this particular strain.
Sheer happiness and an absolute CREEPER. Also known as "Sour Hawaiin" here on the West Coast High doesn't truly kicks in until 45 minutes later. The first few puffs feel like a blast off into hyperspace; everything looks so vibrant and vivid which kinda reminds me alot of Strawberry Cough (another S...