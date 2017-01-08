ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for DeadTree.Shop
Member since 2019
Just tried this for the fist time and i love it. Crept up real slow with happy and energetic vibes!
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TokinLady
Member since 2018
You get it all with this strain. You can totally function while smoking. Whatever you want to do this will let you and you're smokin' happy!!!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sLim215
Member since 2018
Beautiful strain, from the incredibly strong tropical diesel odor, to the great high!
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for Reno0430
Member since 2016
Really nice sativa, very uplifting. Has a powerful kick. Worth the purchase.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Reno0430
Member since 2016
Excellent strain, nice taste and very uplifting. Highly recommended!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Kerouac71
Member since 2016
Really nice energy high from this strain. Definitely more sociable when smoking this. Being a card carrying misanthropist that says a lot. For me this also leant a creative edge that I would expect from a sativa but it’s much more with this particular strain.
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for CedmanJS
Member since 2017
Sheer happiness and an absolute CREEPER. Also known as "Sour Hawaiin" here on the West Coast High doesn't truly kicks in until 45 minutes later. The first few puffs feel like a blast off into hyperspace; everything looks so vibrant and vivid which kinda reminds me alot of Strawberry Cough (another S...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused