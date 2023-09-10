Hawaiian Rain reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Rain.
Hawaiian Rain strain effects
Hawaiian Rain strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
c........0
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is amazing. Just wow. I love everything about it from the bud structure to the high. It's my new #1. Highly recommend trying it if you can find it.
b........d
June 18, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This is a really good strain if you are a fan of gelato 41, animal mints, or wedding cake flavor profiles. The smell is pungent and sweet and the flavor matches the smell and coats the palette. The high from a half g joint for me was somewhat mild but strong enough to know it was there. I would recommend giving this one from cookies a go.
x........o
August 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Felt focused creative and relaxed Smells really good
c........a
June 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
What a delightful little high. Had a day all to myself and wanted to clean up but also be relaxed. Everything I did had a sense of joy and “that’s cool man”. Usually I am very anxious with a to do list. Hawaiian Rain came and washed it all away
l........t
October 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A masterpiece from Cookies™. Opening the mylar bag, the room instantly fills with gas and cakey skunk aroma. Buds are gorgeous, pure eye candy, I mean perfect. Shades of dark purples, blues, all shades of green...just covered with crystals like a snow coved mountain. Poetry just looking and starting at it. 5/5 Ground up the lavender and gassy mint are really strong and smell fresh. This was a perfectly cured batch here in WA 5/5. The taste is minty, sweet, flowery... awesome. If you love Gelato, Animal Mints etc...but lavendery 🤔. I used a brand new glass one hitter for taste...5/5 Now, the most important part...he High... INSTANT! An instant floating sensation, the body drops into a tingly euphoric slab of melting butter...happy with the world, no cares, whatever's are the TV screen, all music sounds great, very euphoric. But can get up...just don't want to..😁Cookies™ description of "Heavy body high, with a euphoric cerebral effect" is spot on. So effects 5/5. It feels like an indica leaning hybrid to me. This one is one to keep an eye on...so the overall rating is 15/15. And mad shout outs to Cultivar Farms here in WA, the Cookies™ official growers. One of the best yet.
s........6
August 27, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Hawaiian Rain by Cookies LA. I put off buying this strain for months an Not a bad daytime hybrid of Jealousy x London Pound Mints. I bought 3/4 an ounce because this shit does not stick around long. I’m on my last 1/8 of that batch, tastes like floral poundcake. The aroma is one of a kind, lavender mint cake. Experience is heavy body high w/strong euphoria and cerebral high,
A........c
December 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Got this strain testing at 30% and it definitely has that chem diesel smell mixed with some spearminty type fruitiness. Bud is dense,dark purple with orange and red hair strewn about. The inhale was smooth and . Got my morning high off to a great start. Nice balanced high. Gets in your head really nice but kicks in with the body warmth after a while. Definitely a keeper!
b........l
August 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
London Pound Mints and the coveted Jealousy cultivar. This smoke is the full package. Sexy af, tasty af, and smelly. Plus the high is great. This one smacks . I can’t wait for more official cookies products in chi. This strain made me buy tie die seeds off the cookie seed Bank. That jealousy is the real deal