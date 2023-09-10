A masterpiece from Cookies™. Opening the mylar bag, the room instantly fills with gas and cakey skunk aroma. Buds are gorgeous, pure eye candy, I mean perfect. Shades of dark purples, blues, all shades of green...just covered with crystals like a snow coved mountain. Poetry just looking and starting at it. 5/5 Ground up the lavender and gassy mint are really strong and smell fresh. This was a perfectly cured batch here in WA 5/5. The taste is minty, sweet, flowery... awesome. If you love Gelato, Animal Mints etc...but lavendery 🤔. I used a brand new glass one hitter for taste...5/5 Now, the most important part...he High... INSTANT! An instant floating sensation, the body drops into a tingly euphoric slab of melting butter...happy with the world, no cares, whatever's are the TV screen, all music sounds great, very euphoric. But can get up...just don't want to..😁Cookies™ description of "Heavy body high, with a euphoric cerebral effect" is spot on. So effects 5/5. It feels like an indica leaning hybrid to me. This one is one to keep an eye on...so the overall rating is 15/15. And mad shout outs to Cultivar Farms here in WA, the Cookies™ official growers. One of the best yet.