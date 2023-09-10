stock photo similar to Hawaiian Rain
Hawaiian Rain
Hawaiian Rain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Mints x Jealousy—it’s a proper family affair that brings out the best of the Cookies family of strains. Hawaiian Rain parts the proverbial clouds with a strong, tingling indica-backed euphoria. It has a unique palate that blends diesel cake terps with lavender and berry notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hawaiian Rain strain effects
Hawaiian Rain strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
Hawaiian Rain strain reviews23
c........0
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
b........d
June 18, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
x........o
August 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed