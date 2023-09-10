stock photo similar to Hawaiian Rain
Hybrid

Hawaiian Rain

Hawaiian Rain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Mints x Jealousy—it’s a proper family affair that brings out the best of the Cookies family of strains. Hawaiian Rain parts the proverbial clouds with a strong, tingling indica-backed euphoria. It has a unique palate that blends diesel cake terps with lavender and berry notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Hawaiian Rain strain effects

Reported by 23 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Happy

Focused

Hawaiian Rain strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    9% of people say it helps with Depression
Hawaiian Rain strain reviews23

September 10, 2023
This strain is amazing. Just wow. I love everything about it from the bud structure to the high. It's my new #1. Highly recommend trying it if you can find it.
11 people found this helpful
June 18, 2023
10 people found this helpful
August 8, 2023
Felt focused creative and relaxed Smells really good
5 people found this helpful
Hawaiian Rain strain genetics