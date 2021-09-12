Four stars only because the effects of the sativa were too overwhelming for me. Smoked some Friday night and had a great high. I enjoyed its uplifting and energizing effects lasted several hours longer then most I’ve smoked. The caused me to be up all night playing video games. Great till Sunday when I realized this while staring at my ceiling wide awake. I just know I’ll crash at the worse time in a few hours. Great for morning and days but not at night.