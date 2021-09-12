Hawaiian Runtz reviews
Hawaiian Runtz strain effects
M........3
September 12, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It has somewhat of a earthy and a hint of pineapple and has a pleasant aroma almost like smelling the a mix of sea salt and grass
r........a
November 18, 2021
Relaxed
This is a strain that gives you a very nice mellow high. Good Focus doesn't make you to much have the munchies. Also good lasting high
t........y
August 28, 2022
Focused
Tingly
Good smoke if you looking to be fried💯
J........1
March 3, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Flavorful high is amazing right in the middle sativa blended with indica I love it keeps me relaxed and happy
F........n
December 19, 2021
Stars off as an energetic experience before slowly resting you into a state of relaxation and calm mind good for after a workout or early morning run or even after work
m........r
October 24, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Four stars only because the effects of the sativa were too overwhelming for me. Smoked some Friday night and had a great high. I enjoyed its uplifting and energizing effects lasted several hours longer then most I’ve smoked. The caused me to be up all night playing video games. Great till Sunday when I realized this while staring at my ceiling wide awake. I just know I’ll crash at the worse time in a few hours. Great for morning and days but not at night.
a........0
May 15, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
This strain is very sweet and potent. It’s perfect for a evening sesh and I recommend getting a nectar jumex with it.
S........m
March 20, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
This is one of the best sativa strains I've had. Its super to smoke before work and still get stuff done. Super skunky loud fragrance, pairs good with a gummy.