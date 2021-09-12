stock photo similar to Hawaiian Runtz
Hybrid

Hawaiian Runtz

Hawaiian Runtz is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Pink Runtz with Hawaiian. Hawaiian Runtz produces a balanced high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, happy, and uplifted. The flavor of Hawaiian Runtz tastes tropical with skunky and earthy undertones. The THC level of this strain ranges from 15% - 25%. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Hawaiian Runtz strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Hawaiian Runtz strain helps with

Loading...

Hawaiian Runtz strain reviews17

September 12, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It has somewhat of a earthy and a hint of pineapple and has a pleasant aroma almost like smelling the a mix of sea salt and grass
10 people found this helpful
November 18, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
This is a strain that gives you a very nice mellow high. Good Focus doesn't make you to much have the munchies. Also good lasting high
9 people found this helpful
August 28, 2022
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
Good smoke if you looking to be fried💯
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Hawaiian Runtz strain genetics