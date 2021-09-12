stock photo similar to Hawaiian Runtz
Hawaiian Runtz
Hawaiian Runtz is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Pink Runtz with Hawaiian. Hawaiian Runtz produces a balanced high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, happy, and uplifted. The flavor of Hawaiian Runtz tastes tropical with skunky and earthy undertones. The THC level of this strain ranges from 15% - 25%. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Hawaiian RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Hawaiian Runtz strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hawaiian Runtz products near you
Similar to Hawaiian Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Hawaiian Runtz strain reviews17
Read all reviews
M........3
September 12, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
r........a
November 18, 2021
Relaxed
t........y
August 28, 2022
Focused
Tingly