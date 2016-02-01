ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Sativa
  4. Reviews

Hawaiian Sativa reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Sativa.

Reviews

34

Avatar for papigarfield
Member since 2019
does anybody have this strain available as seed?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Milfweed91
Member since 2018
I really enjoyed the uplifting high. I felt creative, energized and relaxed. Need to pick up more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GregoryB907
Member since 2016
Had it once as a birthday gift and absolutely loved it. Sadly I can't find any seeds online. Please for the love of all that is holy, someone point me in the right direction. All I can find is federation seeds but I believe they are no longer operating. Send me a link peeps! Thanks!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Hawaiian SativaUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SativaUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SativaUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SativaUser uploaded image of Hawaiian Sativa
more
photos
Avatar for G3o420
Member since 2015
This strain is good for those wake n bake tokers. Sativa strains is my cup of coffee
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy