I am no expert but everything I read online was conflicting so I'm sharing my own experience and hoping it helps someone. This flower was grown by LOWD in Portland, Oregon and sold by Jayne Dispensary. It was tested in Nov 2022 at 23.81% THC and <0.06% CBD. Mine is specifically labeled LOWD: Hawaiian Skunk Face Sativa Flower and it was described to me as "very sativa". I mention this because other websites I've seen call it a slightly indica-dominant strain. I have ADHD and learned the stupid way that heavy sativas, which I used to love, hit pretty differently now that I'm medicated (who would have thought two stimulants would interact that's sarcasm don't come at me). Thanks to the snowstorm however I can't get my medication so I figured it was an okay gamble. Real talk I wasn't going to get this one. I found $15 randomly and decided to use the boon to backstock a bit. I would have walked out with more flower from a different strain - probably also good, Jayne always has great selection - but then my dumb ass just had to smell it. SMELL Floral and citrus-y with a little diesel note. Maybe that sounds boring. Honestly I'm usually not very attentive to specific notes in different strains but this one caught my... nose I guess because the ratio of smells to each other is really elegant. This is weird to say but it's the kind of smell *balance* that a perfumer might create; not overwhelming, every smell interesting on its own but playing really well with the others. All I can say confidently is it smells like weed that someone has put a ton of energy into crafting - not just growing, but also really intentionally creating. I had to try something that struck me like that. APPEARANCE The buds are a lighter green - not quite Silver Haze light but in that color range. There's a crystal dusting on everything and orangey-red hairs buried in the nooks. They felt kinda light but they're packing a lot in each bowl and I'm getting maybe two hits per bowl more than I expected. Going to shout out whoever trimmed this too; they were clearly paying attention to detail. TASTE Same as smell but the exhale was kind of piney but not in a heavy or unpleasant way. I'm not a great read on tastes so ymmv here but even the last hit in the bowl still tasted pretty good and that is not common for me. BODY Okay I get why they go by LOWD; this is not quiet weed. I felt it first in my temples; like someone cracked an egg of honey over my brain and it's been slowly dripping down the top and sides for the last couple hours as I've put two small bowls down. I say small bowls on purpose; I'm not a heavy head by any stretch but this is easily one of the strongest of the varieties I've tried over the past two years. The slow honey tingle on the top of my skull has been going strong this whole time; no red-eye but the pressure behind my eyes is decreased. I have good pain relief in my muscles but it's interesting how localized the main physical effect is. It's not distracting and while I'm not usually a headband-esque weed smoker this is almost like its inverse and I'm enjoying it a lot. My biggest complaint is that I want the honey feeling to drench my soul. HEAD I put "happy" as one of the effects but it's not the uplifting kind of happy you get from Maui Wowie or something. It's more like I'm unconcerned but not disinterested. I don't feel spacey or disconnected or so euphoric I'm numb; I'm just kind of pleasantly unbothered but still curious and coherent. I don't think it's helping my (untreated atm) ADHD but I don't think it's making it worse at all. After this I'm going to go finish designing a dice box for a friend of mine and this feels good for a low-pressure creative space. I do creative professional work and I don't think I'd want to WORK work on it, but it wouldn't be the worst thing. It's definitely great for bs-ing with my friends about ttrpgs over Discord. Would be great for smoking bowls with a friend and watching YT videos. If you're a heavy smoker (and gamer) you could probably play a game like DnD in this headspace fine - but I wouldn't suggest GMing. INDICA/SATIVA? It's the exception rather than the rule for most legal Oregon strains to be anything other than a hybrid of some kind; the question is really "what's the ratio" and you're reliant on the dispensary and the grower to tell you, which they're not obligated to do. It's hard to get clear information. LOWD's website has strains on it but I'm guessing only whatever they currently have on hand; this one is not listed there. I'd love it if growers could keep archives and back catalogs online so people can do research in the future even if the strain's not currently available. My experience tells me this is probably has a lot of indica just based on how physical the high was, but I almost want to try it again when I am medicated to see. I think this one would actually pair nicely with my medication and become really productive, which tells me it's probably sativa dominant but not by a lot. I'm not tired but I'm about to hit small bowl number three and once that starts to wear down I think I'm going to drift nicely into sleep. That's a nice strain if you like doing things in the evening but, like me, have sleep issues (and who has ADHD but doesn't have sleep issues?) tl;dr It's strong and good and unique. Recommended for experienced heads. Would buy again.