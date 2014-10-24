ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Haze Heaven reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haze Heaven.

Avatar for pritzeyprincess
Member since 2016
I am absolutely happy with relieving my pain as I can barely get around #excited
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sativaqu33n
Member since 2016
I got this from the coffeeshop in the Netherlands. It's called Heaven's Haze there. I bought this because I believed it would make me sleepy. Instead I got kinda chatty. Felt very happy. This hots hard. I was fried after a couple hits. I haven't smoked in 10 years before this. I am suffering from ...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for sativaqu33n
Member since 2016
I got this in the Netherlands where it's called Heaven's Haze. I have PTSD and chronic back pain. I got it hoping it would help me sleep. Man! 2 hits and I was in the Twilight Zone! Happy as hell! Feeling awesome! I wanted to talk. made me chatty and just happy. I forgot about my back pain I was s...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Haze Heaven Shatter Look: Soft almost runny looking,but completly stable. Dark amber turns to a transparent yellow when "snaked" a little bit. Smell/Taste: This was a really non distinct smell and taste. Its dank and pungent, but doesnt really resemble anything. I feel like haze and its hybrids have...
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for xevrios
Member since 2015
I like this Weed because i relax and im happy 😁
Avatar for mrfoo2013
Member since 2015
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative