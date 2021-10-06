By far one of my favorite sativa leaning hybrids, but at the same time you can clearly feel the balance of the indica bred into the background like a science. I actually have hazelnut cream In bubble hash form testing at 37% and smoked it with a enail to test it for this review. Usually I will use the hybrid sativa heavy hazelnut cream hash on a bowl, blunt, joint, bong , whatever and it mixes well with indica flower. But let me tell you my friends one hit will go a long way.. take a rip or two and put baby girl down because I doubt you’ll remember to pick up the piece again for at least an hour… lmao. I read in a review before that it’s the Xanax of weed and I laughed but now that I have put the strain to the review I kinda get it. Like Xanax without the lose all your shit if you take it lol.. I do agree this is an amazing high, it’s very clear headed and uplifting but settles into a really nice hybrid feeling as the relaxation slowly gains ground in the baked races 😂🔥🎃👻. Great for night or day. Fire.