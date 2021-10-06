Hazelnut Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hazelnut Cream.
Hazelnut Cream strain effects
Hazelnut Cream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Hazelnut Cream reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
P........n
October 6, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I've had this strain in a few different forms, I recently got some in RSO, 30$ special from harvest's house brand, testing at 82 percent. Beware: This is sedating for a sativa! It is stoney and works well for anxiety and physical symptoms like pain and nausea. It works for sleep and PTSD. It's like the Xanax of weed! I would highly recommend trying if you have paradox effects from ADHD related stuff! If I can find more of this in RSO, I will definitely get it again!!
G........i
August 17, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dizzy
After I smoked this weed strain I ate an entire box of the disgusting movie-theater candy Sno Caps (and I enjoyed it!) I was so high, that I even tipped the box back to eat the “fallen sno” .
n........s
October 15, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
By far one of my favorite sativa leaning hybrids, but at the same time you can clearly feel the balance of the indica bred into the background like a science. I actually have hazelnut cream In bubble hash form testing at 37% and smoked it with a enail to test it for this review. Usually I will use the hybrid sativa heavy hazelnut cream hash on a bowl, blunt, joint, bong , whatever and it mixes well with indica flower. But let me tell you my friends one hit will go a long way.. take a rip or two and put baby girl down because I doubt you’ll remember to pick up the piece again for at least an hour… lmao. I read in a review before that it’s the Xanax of weed and I laughed but now that I have put the strain to the review I kinda get it. Like Xanax without the lose all your shit if you take it lol.. I do agree this is an amazing high, it’s very clear headed and uplifting but settles into a really nice hybrid feeling as the relaxation slowly gains ground in the baked races 😂🔥🎃👻. Great for night or day. Fire.
f........7
August 4, 2023
Energetic
Happy
One of my new favorite strains! It reminds me of a cup of hazelnut coffee. I love the fact I wasn’t glued to the couch and could go about my daily routine. But was calm and happy through it all! My back felt great and so did my mind! Overall a wonderful day time flower.
A........0
August 22, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Binske has a Live Diamond of Hazelnut Cream that is one of the best strains I have smoked in a few months. I try to pick up a fabulous g of concentrates everytime I shop but this one has surpassed all of those. I highly recommend this strain. It will take u to another level. If you can't come home, Please Send Ur Mind(~);}
l........5
September 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Chill high…I’m listening to Delilah on 93.1 at 1:30 in the morning with A rush of mad munchies…I’ve got KYND brand
m........3
April 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I bought it randomly with no prior knowledge of it while choosing among the $35 1/8ths at the dispensary. They had it listed as a “sativa hybrid.” I got it in Chicago at an Ascend dispensary and it was grown by Matter. It was tested at 24.13% THCA. -0.72% Limonene -0.22% Beta-Caryophllene -0.21% Linalool -0.21% Beta-Myrcene -0.10% Alpha Terpineol -1.81% Total Terpenes The nugs were very nice but not that unique...average density, color standard dark green fading to brownish yellow, orange hairs throughout and a nice dusting of crystals you wouldn't expect to find in crap weed. High was very enjoyable, I am a near daily smoker, prior to smoking this I had gone about 36 hours without smoking, so regardless of what I smoked I would expect a slightly stronger high initially but even taking that into account this weed hit very nice after only 3 hits out of my bowl. About 5 minutes after smoking I felt a great combination of being physically relaxed, slightly fuzzy and euphoric body feeling, along with a nice calm relaxed demeanor mentally. Would definitely recommend, especially at the price I paid it is one of the better strains I have had at that price point.
j........1
July 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
As a long term n still frequent smoker, this strain was a very pleasant surprise. Highly recommend!