- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........6
October 19, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Honestly a great strain and one of my top five strains if i wanna just get stupid high and destroy my kitchen. The THC percent isnt winning any awards, but the terps really carry this to a premium strain.
k........b
July 20, 2022
Hungry
Uplifted
This is the only strain so far that I have ever felt like I might have a slight hangover from just due to the headache and how it makes me feel later. Will use up this cart and then not ever purchase again.
j........2
May 30, 2022
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
The perfect powerful, uplifting refresh for the post-lunch blahs.