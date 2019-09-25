ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hazmat OG
  4. Reviews

Hazmat OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hazmat OG.

Reviews

5

Avatar for EricTireGuy
Member since 2019
Culta lied to me saying this was 29.% thc and i see it on here at 27% why are they lieing? Culta has smoke at 10% thc and 14% thc its so dry light and burns up so quick. dont recommend I used to get swag better then there 16% and lower. its not worth wasting your money.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for MsPage2012
Member since 2018
Perfect day high for people with a higher tolerance. I would recommend this strain when inspiration is needed. Kick back and create.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Jurena8
Member since 2018
Very underrated strain. Sativa heavy. Not for novice users. Great for socializing and brainstorming. Fave bud so far. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
write a review
Avatar for Bent420666
Member since 2019
Lovely don't take much...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry