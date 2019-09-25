ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG is a cross between the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1. The result is a well-balanced, energizing hybrid that’s great for people looking for less of a cerebral high. Flavors including diesel with lime OG notes.

Avatar for MsPage2012
Member since 2018
Perfect day high for people with a higher tolerance. I would recommend this strain when inspiration is needed. Kick back and create.
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Jurena8
Member since 2018
Very underrated strain. Sativa heavy. Not for novice users. Great for socializing and brainstorming. Fave bud so far. :)
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Bent420666
Member since 2019
Lovely don't take much...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Hazmat OG