Hybrid

Head Cheese

Head Cheese
Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.

Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
😵🎆 Head Cheese is everything you could ever want from a Sativa-dominant hybrid. The high is very distinct and is perfect for waking and baking or general daytime use. Personally I could smoke this anytime, as the mood lift is so prominent that this has quickly become one of my favorite strains! Th...
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
Despite what is quite possibly the absolute most unappealing strain name (Right up there with such high school classics as the ever so elegant strain known as "Cat Piss"), and a somewhat odd smell and terpene profile, it really tastes pretty good and always produces absolutely AMAZING effects! When...
Avatar for leroythefish
Member since 2016
Smooth smoke, post exhale tastes like burnt nachos but in a good way. As I was staring at the fractals spinning in my ceiling I noticed that it felt like I was wearing a helmet made of vibrating fuzz. Definite pressure change in my eyeballs. Euphoric bliss with one foot on the ground: can accompl...
Avatar for ronpaaaul
Member since 2016
I'm just going to start by saying the HC I picked up is 35.9% THC over at Pacific Cannabis Company in bremerton WA. I've never seen flower that high. Taste has a bit of citrus but I wouldn't say lemon but definitely still citrus. Powerful body high. Great for relaxing at the end of the day. I am abo...
Avatar for Blazer33
Member since 2014
This strain is very potent compact dense buds that smell exactly like cheese. Helps stress, one bowl .2 got me really relaxed i suffer from depression and anxiety it calms me down thank god for head cheese!!
Lineage

First strain parent
707 Headband
parent
Second strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Strain
Head Cheese

