Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical. 

Avatar for Jordjohns
Member since 2018
Tastes like cherries and pine. Can feel this sativa leaning hybrid right in the dome. Happy and uplifting.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Igrowkush707
Member since 2018
I sent you guys multiple pictures of my dank truthband cut post them up I pheno hunted it 2 years ago it’s a heavy keeper in my circle
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
707 Truthband