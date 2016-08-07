We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Purchased a half gram from the dispensary to sample.
Pretty stoney high --- right to the head.
Total body relief
Great for this rainy Saturday afternoon @ 1:24pm in DC
Really at ease.
Will have to try this again and maybe mix it with some Skywalker Kush!!!!
I could not smell much after I had taken several whiffs, but Headtrip Golden Shatter was glassy and had some really satisfying snaps to it. I loaded it and had taken my trusty glass straw/honey collector to dab at the sides. The hits were very clean and there was a mild pine taste. Within a few seco...
With a name like Head Trip i didnt know what to really expect so not to be weary of the unknown i checked out a gram, the buds are a thick dense and dark green with darker orange hairs, being a new batch for this strain the moment the jar opens a very woody with hints of chocolate aroma comes throug...