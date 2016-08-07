ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Head Trip reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Head Trip.

Reviews

28

Avatar for Geno89
Member since 2017
Pain &amp; Strees Reliever
Avatar for 420Lush
Member since 2016
Purchased a half gram from the dispensary to sample. Pretty stoney high --- right to the head. Total body relief Great for this rainy Saturday afternoon @ 1:24pm in DC Really at ease. Will have to try this again and maybe mix it with some Skywalker Kush!!!!
Avatar for Ryno602
Member since 2013
Loving the crown this dab produced it was almost instantaneous. Dark colored shatter zero bubnles with a very flowery taste.
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for hazywings
Member since 2013
Not a very common strain. The cerebral effects are priceless. A truly enjoyable head high associated with this, and it accompanies a very relaxing body high. Great hybrid.
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for griffindcw
Member since 2016
My eyeballs hurt and my friend Ashlyn says she feels uncomfortably focused but we sitting in her yellow ass room and I'm pretty sure that's one of the effects intense yellow has one the mind too
Focused
Avatar for AndyQ
Member since 2016
I could not smell much after I had taken several whiffs, but Headtrip Golden Shatter was glassy and had some really satisfying snaps to it. I loaded it and had taken my trusty glass straw/honey collector to dab at the sides. The hits were very clean and there was a mild pine taste. Within a few seco...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for soapworks
Member since 2015
With a name like Head Trip i didnt know what to really expect so not to be weary of the unknown i checked out a gram, the buds are a thick dense and dark green with darker orange hairs, being a new batch for this strain the moment the jar opens a very woody with hints of chocolate aroma comes throug...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tommycorrea69
Member since 2015
this dispensary has the best pre- rolls mix w/ kief headtrip ,zombie , they are awesome must try
HappyRelaxedSleepy