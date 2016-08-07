ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Head Trip
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Head Trip
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.2 28 reviews

Head Trip

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 28 reviews

Head Trip

Head Trip is an indica-dominant cross of Chocolate Trip (Katsu cut) and Snow Lotus bred by Bodhi Seeds. It produces relaxing body effects and a somewhat psychedelic cerebral experience that reveals where Head Trip gets its name. The aroma is an earthy mix of chocolate and coffee that offer flavorful relief from anxiety and depression.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

Show all

Avatar for AndyQ
Member since 2016
I could not smell much after I had taken several whiffs, but Headtrip Golden Shatter was glassy and had some really satisfying snaps to it. I loaded it and had taken my trusty glass straw/honey collector to dab at the sides. The hits were very clean and there was a mild pine taste. Within a few seco...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for msimon711
Member since 2015
This strain is amazing for stress, plus a good body high. Everything starts to go in slow motion
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Nice after work weed. Pretty much erases any serious concerns you had during the day. Gives you the floaty head feeling, which I like. It's like a little vacation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hazywings
Member since 2013
Not a very common strain. The cerebral effects are priceless. A truly enjoyable head high associated with this, and it accompanies a very relaxing body high. Great hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
I have a half gram of the shatter. It's pretty tasty. The high hits right behind the eyes as I find most these concentrates of high potency too start most often. but it mellows full body and relaxing. Smells good, snaps onto the dab tool, nice golden with a little darker tint to it, dabs clean on th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Head Trip nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Head Trip nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
Head Trip

Products with Head Trip

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Head Trip nearby.