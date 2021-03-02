Loading…
Headbanger #7 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Headbanger #7.

Headbanger #7 effects

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain

Headbanger #7 reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chemical
100% of people taste the flavor chemical
Citrus
100% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
100% of people taste the flavor diesel

ReviewsNo Reviews

