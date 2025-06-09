Headcracker
aka Head Cracker
Headcracker
Hdc
Hybrid
Relaxed
Euphoric
Happy
Chemical
Diesel
Earthy
Headcracker effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Headcracker, also known as Head Cracker,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Headcracker, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to HeadcrackerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Headcracker strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Headcracker strain helps with
- 52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Headcracker products near you
Similar to Headcracker near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Headcracker strain reviews(41)
Read all reviews
m........1
June 9, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Very Good 😊 ! Bought it more then once !
E........7
September 13, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I was shocked to see a four-star review for this train I guess it just depends which cultivator you get it from . the cola I got was 3.8 G and the rest was just stunning it's got some very unique traits I'll say that for sure the taste to the instant high that I can only compare to a narcotic effect. I got this to help me wind down at night and I can't think of a better strain at the moment to do so.Wowsa!!! Headed Cracker is a Indica through and through but not sedative to much when you can't enjoy the intense euphoric buzz... I got Jack Herer with it for my wake & Bake and daytime smoke but I had to try it and now I'm couch locked in the best way with a Pizza Pie on the way ... Chicago Deep Dish.
m........3
January 31, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
This is really a great strain. It’s true to its name very smooth intake as well as exhale.! This is the first time that I’ve used this in all. It’s also helping with the pain all in all I give it five star stars I had to use the dictation to make this review because I can’t see to type cool. Haven’t felt this way in a long time thanks