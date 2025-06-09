I was shocked to see a four-star review for this train I guess it just depends which cultivator you get it from . the cola I got was 3.8 G and the rest was just stunning it's got some very unique traits I'll say that for sure the taste to the instant high that I can only compare to a narcotic effect. I got this to help me wind down at night and I can't think of a better strain at the moment to do so.Wowsa!!! Headed Cracker is a Indica through and through but not sedative to much when you can't enjoy the intense euphoric buzz... I got Jack Herer with it for my wake & Bake and daytime smoke but I had to try it and now I'm couch locked in the best way with a Pizza Pie on the way ... Chicago Deep Dish.

