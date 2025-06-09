Headcracker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Headcracker.
Headcracker strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Headcracker strain helps with
- 52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Headcracker reviews
m........1
June 9, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Very Good 😊 ! Bought it more then once !
E........7
September 13, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I was shocked to see a four-star review for this train I guess it just depends which cultivator you get it from . the cola I got was 3.8 G and the rest was just stunning it's got some very unique traits I'll say that for sure the taste to the instant high that I can only compare to a narcotic effect. I got this to help me wind down at night and I can't think of a better strain at the moment to do so.Wowsa!!! Headed Cracker is a Indica through and through but not sedative to much when you can't enjoy the intense euphoric buzz... I got Jack Herer with it for my wake & Bake and daytime smoke but I had to try it and now I'm couch locked in the best way with a Pizza Pie on the way ... Chicago Deep Dish.
m........3
January 31, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
This is really a great strain. It’s true to its name very smooth intake as well as exhale.! This is the first time that I’ve used this in all. It’s also helping with the pain all in all I give it five star stars I had to use the dictation to make this review because I can’t see to type cool. Haven’t felt this way in a long time thanks
r........j
October 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Got a pre roll RYTHM and broke it up into a crafty+ and I am so fucking high rn it's not even funny. Don't let the 23-25% THC fool you, this strain is definitely psychoactive but also relaxing, plus somewhere around 10 minutes after finishing I had the most amazing elation coming from my chest. I'm just psyched as hell to be this ripped. Would not recommend for noobs as it's a very overwhelming (in a good way) high. Also, it's definitely somewhat of a creeper so go easy if you're concerned about getting too baked
k........n
July 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I purchased some for the first time today and ima just say I LOVE the DogWalkers brand and smoking everything they have this new place in Clifton park, NY! called RISE!!!! Everybody should go it’s amazing and I talked to a girl named after the sierra mountains too and she was absolutely wonderful! I talked to, two other beautiful ladies on my way in and out everybody should shop their brands and dog walkers makes the best strains too!!!!! Give them ppl an Emmy !! Also also, their employees, male, Female or otherwise were all wonderful, well informed, kind hoomans and I loved my visit today thanks for making great weed !!
r........8
January 5, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
a very strong indica, perfect for bedtime. I felt this throughout my body halfway through a shared pre-roll. I've been looking for a long list indica that worked with 1-2 hits & I'm so happy I found this one in my search. hoping it shows up in a half out concentrate form. RN only flower available in Palm Beach
s........6
January 30, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Head Cracker leans more to the Indica side as far as the Buzz goes. Very relaxed High. I always have Head Cracker stocked.
o........m
July 7, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Talkative
Fantastic for pain, which means you can sleep if you need to. A little heavy for daily use - I feel like I can't function right - but great for just existing for a while.