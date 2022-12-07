Heatseeker
aka Heat Seeker
Heatseeker strain effects
Heatseeker strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Heatseeker strain reviews(3)
t........1
December 7, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Nice afternoon high that allowed me to focus on work and get shit done.
b........4
September 20, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Loved it gave me a nice relaxed feeling grest old school look would get agin