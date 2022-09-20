Heatseeker reviews
Heatseeker strain effects
Heatseeker strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........4
September 20, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Loved it gave me a nice relaxed feeling grest old school look would get agin
t........1
December 7, 2022
Creative
Focused
Nice afternoon high that allowed me to focus on work and get shit done.