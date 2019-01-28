ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Heavenly OG reviews

Avatar for Dano82
Member since 2018
A great strain from IIera! Picked up a cartridge of this from TerraVida and loved it! Awesome indica, found it best as an after work strain! Definitely helped with my depression and my MS symptoms.
feelings
Avatar for Alpharion
Member since 2019
Great body feel. Ive been looking for a strain to help with my arthritis and this seems to be doing the trick.
feelings
Avatar for Arhull
Member since 2019
Great for pain and very relaxing.
feelings
Avatar for CaptainQuazar
Member since 2018
Heavenly OG from Ilera is a nice during the day blend. Very nice looking buds produced a mellow euphoric buzz without being edgy. Carried me thru the day. Pairs well with High School of the Dead.
Avatar for LiveInTheMoment
Member since 2018
A very smooth woodsy flavor that reminds me of evening campfires in the summer. Great for pain, anxiety, &amp; stress relief. Also creates a sense of calm bliss, focus, &amp; interest in whatever I’m working on or watching. Wouldn’t say it’s ‘motivating’ but I haven’t felt couch-locked either. Only ...
Avatar for anp5019
Member since 2018
A strong Indica that leaves you celebrating all things.
