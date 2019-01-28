Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A very smooth woodsy flavor that reminds me of evening campfires in the summer. Great for pain, anxiety, & stress relief. Also creates a sense of calm bliss, focus, & interest in whatever I’m working on or watching. Wouldn’t say it’s ‘motivating’ but I haven’t felt couch-locked either. Only ...