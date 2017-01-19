ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.

Effects

315 reported effects from 56 people
Happy 42%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 41%
Relaxed 39%
Energetic 30%

Reviews

79

Avatar for Kellogg
Member since 2010
It's pretty, my hubby and I also call it "redhead reefer" because of the thick red hairs it has. Lots of keef to be collected, if you have a grinder with a keef collector. Smells great, wonderfully clear high. Top notch!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for bigdipper22
Member since 2013
This is one of my favorites. If grown correctly it is a nice even high with a smooth finish. The flavor is phenomenal especially if you enjoy a fruity finish. I've done plenty of housework after a couple of hits of this strain. I've mostly smoked this strain that I grew but have tried it at dispensa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for hieseherr
Member since 2011
Heavy duty fruity is a stain that yields incredible high. May very well be one of the highest yielding. I didn't rate this strain as medicinal because of the lack of effect other that anxiety. One 2 gram joint smoked halfway produced a buzzy spacey high that was somewhat pleasurable, but more psy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hectorthearchitect
Member since 2014
This stuff is sticky. I got a lot of energy with this, definitely a day time use. Felt like doing things all day. Guys this good for when your girl wants to go shopping.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for littlemissuniverse
Member since 2018
This strain is the best. You become very focused and relaxed at the same time. And most of all, my favorite part on this strain is that it gives you the LSD feeling. You smoke it and you get high and you’d feel like you’re on some acid euphoria. Also it’s best to have sex on this and to listen to ch...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Photos

