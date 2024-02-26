Pink Sprite
Pink Sprite effects are mostly calming.
Pink Sprite is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Haze and Heavy Duty Fruity. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Pink Sprite is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pink Sprite typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Sprite’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Sprite, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink SpriteOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Sprite strain effects
Pink Sprite strain flavors
Pink Sprite strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Sprite products near you
Similar to Pink Sprite near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—