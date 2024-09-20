Heavy Eye reviews
S........3
September 20, 2024
On sale at our local pharmacy so decided to try it. AMAZING. Holy flippin cow. I was feeling tense and aggravated all day. Smoked this and within minutes I was floating on cloud 9. Instant muscle relaxation. I felt the muscles in my jaw loosen immediately. Like… yass amazing (California girl accent) also true to its name. My eyes feel heavy in the best way. Cozying up on the couch to watch some Netflix.
D........7
May 28, 2024
Tried this strain, from Michigan, blew me away, had never hears of it, but as a indica motivated smoker I went for it, and it was a great high with awesome taste profile.