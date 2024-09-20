On sale at our local pharmacy so decided to try it. AMAZING. Holy flippin cow. I was feeling tense and aggravated all day. Smoked this and within minutes I was floating on cloud 9. Instant muscle relaxation. I felt the muscles in my jaw loosen immediately. Like… yass amazing (California girl accent) also true to its name. My eyes feel heavy in the best way. Cozying up on the couch to watch some Netflix.