stock photo similar to Heavy Eye
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Heavy Eye
Heavy Eye is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Jealousy x Kush Mints. Heavy Eye, as its name suggests, imparts a stony head high with a calm euphoria. This strain smells earthy with hints of menthol and diesel; smoking helps open up a floral flavor. Heavy Eyes has the signature chunky, oblong Cookies buds in dark purple and green, with thick orange hairs and an intense trichome sheen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heavy Eye, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Heavy EyeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Heavy Eye strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Heavy Eye products near you
Similar to Heavy Eye near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Heavy Eye strain reviews3
Read all reviews
S........3
September 20, 2024
Giggly
Happy
D........7
May 28, 2024
Euphoric
Tingly