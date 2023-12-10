Heavy Fog reviews
a........e
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
first off I want to explain how terrible my anxiety and, I guess we can call it, "paranoia"; is. it's like, if I smoke the wrong strain I can't be around ANYBODY and I go into this existential black hole where nothing matters and we're all gonna die. Even if that's true, I do not enjoy thinking like that. I stopped smoking weed for about 13 years because you can't really trust the dude selling you Mexi ditch weed calling it blueberry kush. thank God its finally legal, and I can be sure of what I'm actually buying. I thought indica was always safe and sativa was always going to be a bad time but now I believe it's a terpine I just haven't figured out which one or ones. all that tmi aside... I took a second chance on this sativa leaning hybrid and it's got to be one of my favorites... ever. This time I got a go pen from good day farm. cheers to the good people at good day, this is precisely what I needed. I get that body high that I am ALWAYS looking for and rarely find.But more importantly, this strain relaxed my mind! ...I felt good around other people wow. and I didnt have a panic attack while grocery shopping so...In summationand to end this boring rant...This baby is a winner! a rock star, the north star, the bees nipples or whatever the devil the kids say.. . idk I just really love it.
B........4
January 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up an 8 by GDF from Codes in West Plains Missouri. This will hopefully become a go to strain if readily available. Cool lookin bud. Taste really good. Smoke wasn't harsh at all. Don't need much at all. 2 small hits and this is awesome. Helps with my back and knee pain. I honestly think this would be a great strain for day and night. Says it leans sativa but it's a heavy hitter. I'd assume a couple more small hits would help with sleep. This stuff is just fn great.
b........0
January 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I found some flower yesterday at Greenlight in STL weighing in at 30.78% Texture is pretty much perfect. The other reviews I’ve read are accurate. Not harsh. Fast acting, great body high with clarity
b........7
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up a eighth today at the rootdown in Pascagoula ms. And I have to say it's hands down one of my top 5 so far since I got my medical card a few months ago.... great job good day farms
D........3
November 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up from GDF in Van Buren. Got a half for a good deal. Definitely one of the better strains I’ve had from them for sure. Great flavors and smell is on point along with a great buzz! Highly recommend this strain!
b........e
June 28, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
I gave this strain a five because it is good weed, but it didn't impress me. Not really into sativa dominants although i have had some that were good... like this one. Definitely blocks out your surroundings like you're in a fog, but it really didn't offer me any medical help with my anxiety and depression like i was looking to see if it had. Would i get it again? no... but it did get me high?
c........o
Today
Hella sticky super fire says it's more of a sativa but hits like a indica
t........5
August 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It's hard for me to believe this strain is 70% Sativa. I am an Indica guy but saw the name on the menu and gave it a try. Wasn't disappointed!!!!