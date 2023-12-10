first off I want to explain how terrible my anxiety and, I guess we can call it, "paranoia"; is. it's like, if I smoke the wrong strain I can't be around ANYBODY and I go into this existential black hole where nothing matters and we're all gonna die. Even if that's true, I do not enjoy thinking like that. I stopped smoking weed for about 13 years because you can't really trust the dude selling you Mexi ditch weed calling it blueberry kush. thank God its finally legal, and I can be sure of what I'm actually buying. I thought indica was always safe and sativa was always going to be a bad time but now I believe it's a terpine I just haven't figured out which one or ones. all that tmi aside... I took a second chance on this sativa leaning hybrid and it's got to be one of my favorites... ever. This time I got a go pen from good day farm. cheers to the good people at good day, this is precisely what I needed. I get that body high that I am ALWAYS looking for and rarely find.But more importantly, this strain relaxed my mind! ...I felt good around other people wow. and I didnt have a panic attack while grocery shopping so...In summationand to end this boring rant...This baby is a winner! a rock star, the north star, the bees nipples or whatever the devil the kids say.. . idk I just really love it.