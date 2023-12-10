Heavy Fog
Heavy Fog is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peanut Butter Trix and Sherbet #41. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Heavy Fog has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Good Day Farm, a Tennessee-based cannabis brand that aims to illuminate the good in everyone, everywhere, every day. Heavy Fog is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Heavy Fog effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Heavy Fog when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Heavy Fog features flavors like skunky, herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Heavy Fog typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Heavy Fog is a potent and flavorful strain that has a skunky and herbal aroma and flavor, with hints of citrus and candy. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Heavy Fog is a great daytime choice that will leave you feeling energized, euphoric, and focused. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heavy Fog, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
