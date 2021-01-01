Hectane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hectane.
Hectane effects
2 people reported 9 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
PMS
50% of people say it helps with pms
