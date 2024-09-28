Heir Heads reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Heir Heads.

Heir Heads strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Heir Heads strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Heir Heads reviews

September 28, 2024
Dark purple buds with beautiful dark orange hairs and the amount of kief is unbelievable. By far the craziest stuff I've had, if you're new to smoking be extremely easy with this stuff.
October 7, 2024
Overall it was a nice strain. Definitely relaxes you yet gives just enough energy to be in the room, not just a person on the couch. Gassy taste. Aroma is like a sharp citrus with some skunk. The High can out you to sleep at night. For Artists, this is good one for creativity. I was also puffing this during the day at times and wasn’t too chilled out still had a ton of creativity flowing. Being an artist I go for strains that are more heady and give a boost of energy for day time writing. If I smoke an indica during the day I’ll literally fall asleep at the computer 😂😂 So long story short this did the job just fine. You’ll enjoy. I bought a 14g bag at 29% THC from Dutchess in Morton Grove. Literally burned through it, pun intended.
September 1, 2024
The taste is out of this world

