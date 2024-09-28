Overall it was a nice strain. Definitely relaxes you yet gives just enough energy to be in the room, not just a person on the couch. Gassy taste. Aroma is like a sharp citrus with some skunk. The High can out you to sleep at night. For Artists, this is good one for creativity. I was also puffing this during the day at times and wasn’t too chilled out still had a ton of creativity flowing. Being an artist I go for strains that are more heady and give a boost of energy for day time writing. If I smoke an indica during the day I’ll literally fall asleep at the computer 😂😂 So long story short this did the job just fine. You’ll enjoy. I bought a 14g bag at 29% THC from Dutchess in Morton Grove. Literally burned through it, pun intended.