This was the first indica I tried after coming back to cannabis after a 15 year break. It was so strong that I had a hard time handling it the first few times, with a little paranoia and actual twitching legs. Not sure how much was due to me just getting back into it, but it sounds like this is pret...
First comes on with a weightiness in the head and a zony, suppressed vibe. Movement feels slow and delayed. As it sets in there’s a wonderful relaxation that is so physically soothing it causes your shoulders to drop. Good for body medication. Really entertaining watching and listening to stuff. Sho...
Amazing strain very strong buzz to this one in concentrate form, have not had a chance to try the flower yet but after this i will first chance that i get! Definitely happy with this one, strong sweating effects but not so much that you can’t do something but it is best to be in a chill environment ...
My goodness. I'm trying my best to avoid terrible typos but, yo, my vision is soooo blurry right now. Hell's OG is an amazing indica that will take you all the way there; I mean aaaaaall the way there. Deep, heavy euphoria; stupid bliss, very heady for an indica leaning strain. Then comes the sedati...