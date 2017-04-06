ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hell's OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hell's OG.

Effects

Show all

159 people reported 1211 effects
Relaxed 77%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 45%
Sleepy 38%
Hungry 27%
Stress 36%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

218

Avatar for Johnnyfk
Member since 2018
Grow this myself and it always delivers. Very dense buds very fragrant!!!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Very tasty! Strong kushy blackberry flavor. Nice Indica to chill on the couch after a hard day, eat and go to sleep.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AnalyticalG
Member since 2020
This was the first indica I tried after coming back to cannabis after a 15 year break. It was so strong that I had a hard time handling it the first few times, with a little paranoia and actual twitching legs. Not sure how much was due to me just getting back into it, but it sounds like this is pret...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
First comes on with a weightiness in the head and a zony, suppressed vibe. Movement feels slow and delayed. As it sets in there’s a wonderful relaxation that is so physically soothing it causes your shoulders to drop. Good for body medication. Really entertaining watching and listening to stuff. Sho...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SmokeTillBroke
Member since 2020
Amazing strain very strong buzz to this one in concentrate form, have not had a chance to try the flower yet but after this i will first chance that i get! Definitely happy with this one, strong sweating effects but not so much that you can’t do something but it is best to be in a chill environment ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for kushquality
Member since 2020
Strong body high! Dense buds and long-lasting effects, great for night time use as well as pain!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Steeltoro
Member since 2019
My goodness. I'm trying my best to avoid terrible typos but, yo, my vision is soooo blurry right now. Hell's OG is an amazing indica that will take you all the way there; I mean aaaaaall the way there. Deep, heavy euphoria; stupid bliss, very heady for an indica leaning strain. Then comes the sedati...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed