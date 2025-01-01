Hempress 3
HybridCBD 16%CBG 1%THC 1%
Hempress 3 is a high-CBD hemp strain made from a genetic cross between Afghan Skunk x Cannatonic x Abacus; it typically tests at around 15% CBD and >0.3% THC. Hempress 3 was bred by Adam Dunn and has since been acquired by Exotic Canopy Solutions. Despite its low THC, Hempress 3 still offers users zen, relaxing contentment. Buds grow densely in dark green with purple tinges, and flood the nose with a thick musk of diesel, citrus, and floral notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hempress 3, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
