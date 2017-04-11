ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This popular classic strain was originally developed in the United States to cross the pure indica genetics of an Afghani strain with the durable genes of Skunk plants. Afghan Skunk quickly spread to Amsterdam and beyond and is now considered one of the “classics.” Its resilient Skunk genes make this plant a popular recommendation for new growers, and its legendary high yields make it a favorite all around. Flowering happens around 8 weeks and the buds will have a menthol smell combined with the “sweet stink” skunks are known for. Tests have shown THC levels of about 17%, so the stink isn’t the only thing that’s potent about Afghan Skunk.

Avatar for CBDizzly
Member since 2015
HIGH CBD LOW THC STRAIN REVIEW Excellent pain relief, antiinflammatory, and quick relief from muscle spasms. Moderately potent sedative effect, this high CBD strain is great for bedtime.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for pollydaparrot
Member since 2015
Very intense cerebral high. I found it's most intense if I'm just relaxing before bed and watching TV. Don't really get the munchies with this strain, usually end up just tripping out with my eyes closed, which is fine by me! In my top 5 favorite strains though, would 100% recommend!
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for BuzzIightyear
Member since 2015
I was really surprised with this strain. I expected a big body high, but I actually felt a lot of energy after a few hits only. It also helped me a lot to take away my headache and stress from work. I would say it felt more like an hybrid to me. Perfect to smoke right after work to get a little kick...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for matea123
Member since 2016
THEEEEE SHIIIIIIIT!!!!!!!!
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for spectorbcn
Member since 2015
Really in love with this strain at the moment. Bugs are dark, dense and full of resin. Tastes and smells like the Himalayas, pine forests, earth, grass, fresh and with a strong citrus note. Effects are a great mellow indica high, no couch lock but a nice floaty relaxation. Made me want to eat everyt...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Afghan Skunk
First strain child
Kandahar
child
Second strain child
Ash
child

