ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hercules
  4. Reviews

Hercules reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hercules.

Reviews

23

Avatar for GaryJP
Member since 2016
MS since 76.. I'm adding this to my top 5 list. Two medium bong hits..WOW.. fatigue gone, nerve pain 8... Great shit!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for BigChief81
Member since 2019
Here’s what we Rocky Mountain Extracts from Nuvue *Hercules* Hybrid Type: Live Sugar THC: 74.17% Taste: ⭐️⭐️ Smell: ⭐️⭐️ Energy: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Head: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Body: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Effects: Hybrid that leans to the Sativa side. Balanced head high with undertones of the Ind...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for paulamendez19
Member since 2015
"Loudest" strain I've smoked in awhile. Strong and effective.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for 8Jane
Member since 2019
I'm just learning which strains I like, just tried this one today and it wasnt what I expected. It's still a good high so far. Came on slow and gentle which I prefer, I felt it more in my head and some of my shoulders which isnt normally my vibe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of HerculesUser uploaded image of HerculesUser uploaded image of Hercules
Avatar for Mary-Jay
Member since 2018
Hercules! Hercules! Hercules! This strain is going onto my "favorites" list ❤ Not only does it absolutely relieve my back pain BUT it also hits on that creative, euphoric gene......I'm happy, pain free and writing my ass off! It's my TRIFECTA 😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SHAGGYDRIPPIN
Member since 2019
really had me focused felt it mostly in my head but went down to my shoulders too, highly recommend!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Yammydee
Member since 2018
I wish they would make it where you could reply to reviews. I saw one that said their friend lost it on this became extremely paranoid and violent. This isn’t a strain issue this is a dose issue. That said I’ve seen a couple phenos of this guy. The first and I think most prominent is a heavy sativa ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dreamyglitz
Member since 2019
strongly do NOT recommend this for people that are anxious and paranoid, a friend of mine had a mental breakdown wherein he got very loud and violent
Read full review
Reported
feelings