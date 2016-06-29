Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Rocky Mountain Extracts from Nuvue
*Hercules*
Hybrid
Type: Live Sugar
THC: 74.17%
Taste: ⭐️⭐️
Smell: ⭐️⭐️
Energy: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Head: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Body: ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Effects: Hybrid that leans to the Sativa side. Balanced head high with undertones of the Ind...
I'm just learning which strains I like, just tried this one today and it wasnt what I expected.
It's still a good high so far. Came on slow and gentle which I prefer, I felt it more in my head and some of my shoulders which isnt normally my vibe.
Hercules! Hercules! Hercules! This strain is going onto my "favorites" list ❤ Not only does it absolutely relieve my back pain BUT it also hits on that creative, euphoric gene......I'm happy, pain free and writing my ass off! It's my TRIFECTA 😎
I wish they would make it where you could reply to reviews. I saw one that said their friend lost it on this became extremely paranoid and violent. This isn’t a strain issue this is a dose issue. That said I’ve seen a couple phenos of this guy. The first and I think most prominent is a heavy sativa ...