stock photo similar to High-C
HybridTHC 24%CBD 1%
High-C
aka Hi C
High C is a cannabis strain that is reportedly in the mid-20s for THC%. We're still learning more so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to High-COrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
High-C strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop High-C products near you
Similar to High-C near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
High-C strain reviews3
Read all reviews
c........0
July 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
e........2
February 8, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused