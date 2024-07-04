High-C reviews
July 4, 2024
This strain is a TRUE hybrid for experienced users, it’s just all around great, BUT for people who don’t smoke often this may be a couch lock. It’s a pretty strong strain. It definitely is great for watching shows hanging around friends you can pretty much do anything but it’s more hybrid/indica then sativa. It has a great taste it’s a huge berry taste. 9.5/10
February 8, 2025
I’m very picky when it comes to sativas/sativa dominant strains, but hi-c is really one of the best I’ve tried. I had the distillate cart by Certified. I’m able to lock in and focus- whether it’s just reading a book or putting together a bed frame with this strain. It tastes good and makes me feel even better