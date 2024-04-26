High Score
High Score is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics from a genetic cross of Guava OZK x GM3 Gak. This strain descends from multiple generations of breeding to produce a plant that grows with vigor, into colorful verdant and purple buds that point to its Gelato ancestry. High Score produces an intensely-sedating high and a flavor profile of tropical fruit, citrus, sugary candy, and a funky gas base. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Score, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to High ScoreOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
High Score strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop High Score products near you
Similar to High Score near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—