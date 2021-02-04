Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

Jet Fuel Gelato

Hybrid
Picture of Jet Fuel Gelato
stock photo similar to jet fuel gelato
THC 23%CBG 1%Limonene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
uplifted

Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Jet Fuel Gelato effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
28% of people report feeling creative
Focused
24% of people report feeling focused
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
8% of people say it helps with inflammation

Jet Fuel Gelato reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Berry
4% of people taste the flavor berry
Earthy
4% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
4% of people taste the flavor flowery

Jet Fuel Gelato reviews28

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Jet Fuel Gelato

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Jet Fuel Gelato