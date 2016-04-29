Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is review is for the Tres Star Highwayman.
It was great feel very good thru head to & I ead calm & relax it tastes great. Looks beautiful & not harsh on throat. My favourite from Hello Beyond so far.
Snagged this strain in a beautiful honey-hued distillate that has a subtle earthy taste. Moodwise, I find it adds a lovely little bit of optimism to the start of my day and is one of the rare strains that makes me feel more creative. By far one of my favorites to help me manage my mood.
I must've got a hold of a bad grow... this stuff looked like crap, tasted like crap, and I've already told some people it sucks. It was even from Bedford Grow which 99% of the time they have good stuff but this, I'd rather go without.