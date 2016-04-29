ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Petemcl1978
Member since 2018
I got a pack of 5 pre rolls of this strain and honestly it’s been a nice tasting smooth smoke. I can’t quite put a name to the flavor but I find it delightful.
Avatar for HenryHaze420
Member since 2019
This is review is for the Tres Star Highwayman. It was great feel very good thru head to &amp; I ead calm &amp; relax it tastes great. Looks beautiful &amp; not harsh on throat. My favourite from Hello Beyond so far.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MentalNote
Member since 2019
This gave me horrible, horrible anxiety.
Avatar for hinkgods
Member since 2018
nice mellow but up mid high.. focused on the pc and gaming strain..
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sassybigblue
Member since 2018
Works very well with my stress and depression. The flavor is chocolate and coffee like.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for wickerflicket13
Member since 2018
Snagged this strain in a beautiful honey-hued distillate that has a subtle earthy taste. Moodwise, I find it adds a lovely little bit of optimism to the start of my day and is one of the rare strains that makes me feel more creative. By far one of my favorites to help me manage my mood.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StoopidPigeon
Member since 2015
I must've got a hold of a bad grow... this stuff looked like crap, tasted like crap, and I've already told some people it sucks. It was even from Bedford Grow which 99% of the time they have good stuff but this, I'd rather go without.
Avatar for chcherrybxmb
Member since 2015
Light, frothy looking buds. Not the frostiest bud out there bud definitely a good social smoke. The backstory also makes a good conversation starter.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry