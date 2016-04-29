ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Highwayman is a cross of William’s Wonder and Tang Tang created by Colorado breeder Tierra Rojo and supposedly named in honor of Willie Nelson and the rest of the famed outlaw country supergroup, the Highwaymen. An even mix of sativa and indica genetics, it produces an uplifting, creative head high along with a subtle body buzz and aromas of chocolate and coffee.  This strain can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, and depression.

Avatar for wickerflicket13
Member since 2018
Snagged this strain in a beautiful honey-hued distillate that has a subtle earthy taste. Moodwise, I find it adds a lovely little bit of optimism to the start of my day and is one of the rare strains that makes me feel more creative. By far one of my favorites to help me manage my mood.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hinkgods
Member since 2018
nice mellow but up mid high.. focused on the pc and gaming strain..
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Droner
Member since 2016
Pretty good high that allows you to focus. Great for video games and socializing. Great for anxiety as well.
FocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Sassybigblue
Member since 2018
Works very well with my stress and depression. The flavor is chocolate and coffee like.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chcherrybxmb
Member since 2015
Light, frothy looking buds. Not the frostiest bud out there bud definitely a good social smoke. The backstory also makes a good conversation starter.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Willy's Wonder
Highwayman
Bedford Glue
