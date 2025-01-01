stock photo similar to Hindu x Original Z
Hindu x Original Z
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Hindu Z is a cannabis strain made by Terp Hogz Genetics from Zkittlez x Hindu Kush. Hindu Z is an indica with calm yet clear effects and flavors of orange, cinnamon, earth, and pine. Hindu Z is going to grow on the shorter side with dense nugs that you want to pull before they can potentially mold. Leave one of the first Leafly reviews of Hindu Z.
