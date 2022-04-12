I should start off by saying that I’m one of the backwards people when it comes to the effects of sativas and indicas. Strong sativas typically throw me into a state of being one thought away from hiding under the closest table because if anyone sees the clothes I’m wearing they’re gonna know I’m higher than giraffe ass. So that’s a kind of couch-lock in itself. Indicas seem to tone down my ADD, and I’m able to function (most of the time) free from anxiety. But this strain right here… I’ve shared it with two other people so far, and the one thing it’s guaranteed to do is put your ass to sleep. I don’t mean like the kind of sleep where you still wake up in the middle of the night to pee, or even adjust your pillow. I’m talking the kind of sleep where you wake up the next morning in the same position you fell asleep in, wondering if Samuel L. Jackson read you a fucking bedtime story, or if you’re at Bill Cosby’s house. Highly recommend.