t........9
April 12, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tried this strain for the first time in a cart. I was intruged by it's genetics because I love Kush Mints and Wedding Crasher as their own strains. I am a big Indica guy and this goes exactly what you would expect from a classic Indica, but with a stronger head high than most Indicas. Taste great, tropical, earthy, sweet, woody taste. After the first two draws you feel it go from your toes up your body to your head. It is very potent, so take it lightly if you have a low tolerance. If you consume too much you might get some anxiety before you go into a complete body melt and fall asleep. If you are a seasoned cannabis user like me, you will be good. It is definitely one of those knock you on your ass type of strains. That's why I have it a 10/10. Would love to try this strain in flower.
n........0
May 17, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Loved the aroma when opening the top. Smoked a little after getting home from work and it was right on time. Helps take the day away.
d........a
May 6, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Bought from a local dispensary just for the name alone, i had to try it. There was a sweet floral aroma when i opened the jar of this sticky crumble. First few times hitting it can take away your breath at first it produces a nice dense resin heavy vapor. Lovely floral taste and aroma on the exhale. Be careful though this strain can be easily over done in a short time. You will be left with endless munchies and run up a hefty food bill if you aren't prepared. The euphoric body high creeps in and slowly induces couchlock. So sit back enjoy your favorite book, show, movie, or listen to some music to vibe with and enjoy life in all it's beauty and feel the hippie lifestyle firsthand. 10/10 would recommend to anyone looking to feel at peace during a chaotic time. 10/10 would buy again this is one of my new favorite strains.
k........q
February 23, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I should start off by saying that I’m one of the backwards people when it comes to the effects of sativas and indicas. Strong sativas typically throw me into a state of being one thought away from hiding under the closest table because if anyone sees the clothes I’m wearing they’re gonna know I’m higher than giraffe ass. So that’s a kind of couch-lock in itself. Indicas seem to tone down my ADD, and I’m able to function (most of the time) free from anxiety. But this strain right here… I’ve shared it with two other people so far, and the one thing it’s guaranteed to do is put your ass to sleep. I don’t mean like the kind of sleep where you still wake up in the middle of the night to pee, or even adjust your pillow. I’m talking the kind of sleep where you wake up the next morning in the same position you fell asleep in, wondering if Samuel L. Jackson read you a fucking bedtime story, or if you’re at Bill Cosby’s house. Highly recommend.
s........4
May 15, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Hits behind the eyes nicely after only a few hits. Smoked out of a silicone pipe, it hit smoothly but has heavy resin content. Buds were big, fluffy & sticky.
s........1
April 18, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Jungle Boyz Hippie Crasher 🔥 👃🏿 - Earthy, Lemon & OG Terp Ring ✅ White Ash ✅ Super Heavy Indacouch 🛋
o........9
August 9, 2021
i love this strain, only ever tried it homegrown from a local but beware tho it’s nice and chill but it’ll knock u tf our if u let it… like you’ll be talking ur aas off and next thing you know you’re nodding off
l........s
October 18, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Honestly made an account just to review this lol, I was looking into the strain before smoking it because the look of it made me a bit nervous. I thought it could be super gas or super a** lol! As I was smoking it I read the review and just like it says great stufff. Not even half way through the blunt I’m blasting off. Highly recommend!