stock photo similar to Hippie Crasher
IndicaTHC 27%CBG 1%

Hippie Crasher

Hippie Crasher, aka Hippy Crasher, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Crasher x Kush Mints. Hippie Crasher is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but maybe not hippies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hippie Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Hippie Crasher features flavors like ammonia, mint, and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Hippie Crasher typically ranges from $50–$75. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Hippie Crasher

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Hippie Crasher strain effects

Reported by 72 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Hippie Crasher strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hippie Crasher products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hippie Crasher near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Hippie Crasher strain reviews72

April 12, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Tried this strain for the first time in a cart. I was intruged by it's genetics because I love Kush Mints and Wedding Crasher as their own strains. I am a big Indica guy and this goes exactly what you would expect from a classic Indica, but with a stronger head high than most Indicas. Taste great, tropical, earthy, sweet, woody taste. After the first two draws you feel it go from your toes up your body to your head. It is very potent, so take it lightly if you have a low tolerance. If you consume too much you might get some anxiety before you go into a complete body melt and fall asleep. If you are a seasoned cannabis user like me, you will be good. It is definitely one of those knock you on your ass type of strains. That's why I have it a 10/10. Would love to try this strain in flower.
31 people found this helpful
May 17, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loved the aroma when opening the top. Smoked a little after getting home from work and it was right on time. Helps take the day away.
19 people found this helpful
May 6, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Bought from a local dispensary just for the name alone, i had to try it. There was a sweet floral aroma when i opened the jar of this sticky crumble. First few times hitting it can take away your breath at first it produces a nice dense resin heavy vapor. Lovely floral taste and aroma on the exhale. Be careful though this strain can be easily over done in a short time. You will be left with endless munchies and run up a hefty food bill if you aren't prepared. The euphoric body high creeps in and slowly induces couchlock. So sit back enjoy your favorite book, show, movie, or listen to some music to vibe with and enjoy life in all it's beauty and feel the hippie lifestyle firsthand. 10/10 would recommend to anyone looking to feel at peace during a chaotic time. 10/10 would buy again this is one of my new favorite strains.
12 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Hippie Crasher strain genetics