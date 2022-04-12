Tried this strain for the first time in a cart. I was intruged by it's genetics because I love Kush Mints and Wedding Crasher as their own strains. I am a big Indica guy and this goes exactly what you would expect from a classic Indica, but with a stronger head high than most Indicas. Taste great, tropical, earthy, sweet, woody taste. After the first two draws you feel it go from your toes up your body to your head. It is very potent, so take it lightly if you have a low tolerance. If you consume too much you might get some anxiety before you go into a complete body melt and fall asleep. If you are a seasoned cannabis user like me, you will be good. It is definitely one of those knock you on your ass type of strains. That's why I have it a 10/10. Would love to try this strain in flower.