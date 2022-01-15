Hitman OG Kush
aka Hitman OG
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Hitman OG Kush
HOK
Hybrid
Giggly
Energetic
Happy
Diesel
Cheese
Woody
Myrcene
Limonene
Pinene
Hitman OG Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Hitman OG Kush potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Hitman OG Kush, also known as Hitman OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and happy. Hitman OG Kush has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hitman OG Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Hitman OG KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Hitman OG Kush strain effects
Hitman OG Kush strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hitman OG Kush products near you
Similar to Hitman OG Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Hitman OG Kush strain reviews(11)
Read all reviews
j........s
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
r........2
January 21, 2023
Euphoric
j........2
November 11, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative