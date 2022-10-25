Hitman OG Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hitman OG Kush.
Hitman OG Kush strain effects
Hitman OG Kush strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hitman OG Kush reviews
j........7
October 25, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
a new favorite of ours. This made me very talkative and I am a very quite person usually. We jammed out to the radio hitting every back road on our ride home. Have a drink handy did cause a bit of cotton mouth.
l........6
June 1, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry mouth
I don't usually write reviews and normally I would smoke just indicas but this is the most chill sativa ever, no anxiety at all, just very silly and giggling and loving life, easy to handle as long as you're not fully new to smoking. I would highly recommend if you're someone who might get anxious on sativa's but want to get the energy and creativity of a sativa. Forgot about this review went and got McDonald's then saw my phone open and finished it, overall I highly recommend.
s........8
August 31, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
If this is the same Hitman that they have at Trulieve in Florida, it’s legit. My favorite daytime strain so far! Nice, light euphoric feeling. No anxiety. Energetic, happy, and ready to LFG!
j........s
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Very good for daytime medicine. I think the 18% mentioned on here is low. I get more feel from this than GG4.. Do t expect the taste and smell to be the same. Loose it has a skunk smell but burning has a pure smooth earthy flavor. Pick up a few gs. I promise you'll love it. That's coming from a 30 plus year partaker.
r........2
January 21, 2023
Euphoric
This is the best tasting damn weed I've ever smoked. This taste better than glue ball#7 and spooky sunset. You might not like the terpene profile, but if you like any of the gorilla strains or any of the cake strains you are going to f**king love hitman!
m........s
October 31, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Tingly
I enjoy the high this provides. It gives me a warm feeling in my chest and I just feel good.
m........7
October 12, 2022
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Very wonderful concentrate very good high strong heavy OG I was looking for cannabee has great extractions.
j........2
November 11, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
I think it is really good it has an amazing taste and smell and the high is just amazing i definitely recommend trying it