I don't usually write reviews and normally I would smoke just indicas but this is the most chill sativa ever, no anxiety at all, just very silly and giggling and loving life, easy to handle as long as you're not fully new to smoking. I would highly recommend if you're someone who might get anxious on sativa's but want to get the energy and creativity of a sativa. Forgot about this review went and got McDonald's then saw my phone open and finished it, overall I highly recommend.

helpful report