Holy Crack is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain, and is a cross of the legendary Green Crack and the sativa-leaning Big Sur Holy. Consumers have cautioned that this strain does not alleviate symptoms of anxiety, and can in fact make them worse. Its fans nonetheless love it for its energetic and euphoric effects. We are still learning about Holy Crack's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Crack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.